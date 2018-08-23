En
Jokowi Signs Inpres on Lombok-Quake Relief Efforts

Jokowi Will Soon Announce His Campaign Team Leader: PKPI

Govt Allocates Rp4 Trillion for Lombok Post-Quake Reconstruction

Intan Yunelia    •    23 Agustus 2018 12:51 WIB
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta: PKP Indonesia secretary general Verry Surya is confident that the head of incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team will be announced in the near future.

"We probably will announce the name today or tomorrow," the PKPI politician told Medcom.id on Thursday.

On August 9, Jokowi picked Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.


(WAH)

