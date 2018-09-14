Jokowi to Attend ICW-CIF General Assembly in Yogyakarta

En
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    14 September 2018 15:52 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday visited Yogyakarta to attend the 35th International Council of Women (ICW-CIF) General Assembly.

Jokowi departed from Halim Perdanakusuma airbase in East Jakarta at 12.40 PM. He arrived at Adisutjipto airbase in Yogyakarta around an hour later.

The former Jakarta governor was accompanied by State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Presidential Secretariat head Heru Budi Hartono and presidential expert staff Sukardi Rinakit. He was welcomed by Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X and a number of local officials.

ICW-CIF is the first international women's organaziation in the world. It is an active pioneer in promoting international women's rights.

This year's general assembly will take place for a week from September 13-19. The previous meeting took place in Izmir, Turkey in Izmir, Turkey in mid-2015.


(WAH)

