9 New Governors Inaugurated

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurate nine new governors and vice governors at the Presidential Palace Complex on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.



In the swearing-in ceremony, the former Jakarta governor inaugurated South Sulawesi governor-elect Nurdin Abdullah, North Sumatra governor-elect Edy Rahmayadi, Central Java governor-elect Ganjar Pranowo and West Java governor-elect Ridwan Kamil.

In addition to that, the PDI Perjuangan politician also inaugurated Southeast Sulawesi governor Ali Mazi, Bali governor-elect I Wayan Koster, West Kalimantan governor elect Sutarmidji, East Nusa Tenggara governor-elect Viktor Laiskodat and Papua governor-elect Lukas Enembe."I will fulfill my obligations as governor or vice governor as fair as possible," they said."I willt firmly adhere to the 1945 constitution as well as all laws and regulations," they added.Indonesia held another simultaneous regional elections in June 2018. Voters elects new regional leaders in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.(WAH)