Jokowi, Prabowo Watch Asian Games Match Together

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his main competitor Prabowo Subianto sit side-by-side when watching final matches of pencak silat events at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Wednesday.



Prabowo is the chairman of Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party. He is also the leader of Indonesian Pencak Silat Association (IPSI)

Prabowo arrived at the Padepokan Pencak Silat Hall in the morning. Jokowi joined other vip guests before a gold medal match between Indonesia's Hanifan Yudani Kusumah and Vietnam's Nguyen Tai Linh.The Indonesian beat his opponent 3-2 in a tightly-contested match. He won Indonesia's 29th gold medal at the multisport event.After the match, the 20-year-old athlete received congratulations from the two politicians. As the crowd roars, he gave a big hug to the two political rivals.The Asian Games is taking place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 until September 2. Indonesia is currently fourth at the medal table with 30 gold medals, 22 silver medals and 36 bronze medals.(WAH)