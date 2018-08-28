Novanto's Son Summoned as Witness in Riau-I Graft Case

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday summoned former House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto's son Rheza Herwindo as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I coal-fired power plant.



In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited CEO Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation. Last week, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect.

"He is summoned as a witness for suspect JBK," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Tuesday.Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. On the other hand, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and state-owned electricity company PLN.Eni accepted Rp4 billion between November-Desember 2017. She then accepted the remaining bribe money in March 2018.(WAH)