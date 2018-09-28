Magnitude 7.7 Quake Shakes Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Central Sulawesi province at around 05.02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday.
According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earhquake triggered tsunami warnings. With a depth of around 10 km below the surface, the epicenter was located 27 km northeast of Donggala.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) is optimistic that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Lombok can be fully com…
West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Muhammad Zainul Majdi (TGB) on Monday said many North Lombok residents have res…
A joint team consisting of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), police, military and other related agencies have conduc…
The central government has allocated around Rp4 trillion to assist mitigation activities in earthquake-devastated Lombok island.
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
Authorities have revoked tsunami alerts after a magnitude 7.7 eartquake struck Central Sulawesi province.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Hasyim Asyari on Friday said as many as 15 minister currently join incumbent P…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the National Forest Farmer Groups Festival in Dlingo pine forest in Yogyakarta o…
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has urged the central government to review the Jakarta Giant Sea Wall project.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday said that Zannuba Ariffah Chafsoh Rahman Wahid's support will significant…
Gerindra Party vice chairman Fadli Zon on Thursday said that a PKS politician will fill the Jakarta deputy governor position. …
The Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) has invited President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to attend the 24th PWI National …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday visited a number of training camps to support Indonesian para-athletes that w…
The Jakarta provincial administration has completely stopped the construction of 13 artificial islets in the Jakarta Bay.