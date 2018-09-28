Magnitude 7.7 Quake Shakes Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Central Sulawesi province at around 05.02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday.



According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earhquake triggered tsunami warnings. With a depth of around 10 km below the surface, the epicenter was located 27 km northeast of Donggala.

There are no reports of any damage or casualties yet. Earthquakes are very common in the Indonesian archipelago.(WAH)