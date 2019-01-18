Govt Distributes Land Certificates to 257 Islamic Schools

Jakarta: The central government distributed waqf land certificates to 257 Islamic boarding schools during a working visit in West Java province on Friday, January 18, 2019.



"All provinces are the same. All of them have land dispute cases," President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said in Cibatu, Garut, West Java this afternoon.

Earlier today, President Jokowi arrived at Husein Sastranegara Airport, Bandung at 08:00 AM Western Indonesian Time (WIB). He then continued his trip to Garut regency on a train.In Cibatu district, President Jokowi checked a railroad reactivation project in the region. He then performed Friday prayers at Cibatu Great Mosque."This program is not only held in West Java. It is also held in other provinces from Aceh to Papua," the media-savvy politician added.President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Social Affairs Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, and Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning/ Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) Sofyan Djalil.(WAH)