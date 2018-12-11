Bogor Mayor Bima Arya to Stay Neutral in Presidential Election

Bandung: Bogor Mayor Bima Arya has reiterated that he will stay neutral in the highly-contested 2019 presidential election.



"I will not support any candidate. I will stay neutral," Arya said here on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day."Presidential election is a sensitive issue. Neutrality is a necessity," the National Mandate Party (PAN) politician added.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named Nahdlatul Ulama cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.The incumbent pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The challengers have received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.(WAH)