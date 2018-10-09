UN Leader, Malaysian PM to Visit Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad are scheduled to visit quake-hit Central Sulawesi province on the sidelines of the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings.



“Their visit is to show concern over the earthquake and tsunami that hit a number of regions in Central Sulawesi province on 28 September,” Cabinet Secretary's official Website quoted Wiranto as saying.

The disaster has killed more than two thousand people and injured thousands. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the affected regions.

“We will ensure security during their visits,” the retired Army general told reporters on Tuesday.The IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings will take place in the holiday island of Bali for a week until October 14. The Indonesian government has recorded around 34 thousand registered participants representing various institutions such as governments, international organizations, media and civil society groups.The government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive impacts to Bali and other regions.(WAH)