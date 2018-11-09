Ex-Lippo Cikarang Boss Questioned by KPK for Second Time

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned former Lippo Cikarang president director Toto Bartholomeus for the second time as a witness in an alleged bribery case related to the permit of the high-profile Meikarta property project.



"He will be summoned as witness for suspect SMN (Bekasi Regency Fire Department head Sahat MBJ Nahor," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Friday.

In mid-October, the anti-corruption watchdog arrested Bekasi Regent Neneng Hasanah Yasin, Lippo Group operational director Billy Sindoro and other seven people in a sting operation in Bekasi and Surabaya. It then named the nine people as suspects in a bribery case.According to reports, Billy and three of his subordinates bribed Neneng and four other local officials. In retun, the Bekasi regency administration issued the permit for Meikarta real-estate project."KPK will question Hartono as a witness for suspect BS," KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah told reporters on Monday.The other Bekasi regency administration officials are Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing Agency head Jamaludin, Bekasi Fire Department head Sahat ‎MBJ Nahar, Bekasi Investment and One-Stop Service Center head Dewi Tisnawati as well as Bekasi Public Works and Public Housing spatial planning division director Neneng Rahmi.Sindoro's subordinates are Taryadi, Fitra Djaja Purnama and Henry Jasmen.(WAH)