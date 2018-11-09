Ex-Lippo Cikarang Boss Questioned by KPK for Second Time

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned former Lippo Cikarang president director Toto Bartholomeus for the second time as a witness in an alleged bribery case related to the permit of the high-profile Meikarta property project.
"He will be summoned as witness for suspect SMN (Bekasi Regency Fire Department head Sahat MBJ Nahor," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Friday.
