Crashed Lion Air's Cockpit Voice Recorder Found

Jakarta: Divers from the Navy Western Fleet Command (Koarmabar) have found the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Lion Air jet that crashed in Karawang waters in October 2018.
The CVR was found near the site of the crash this morning. The device was located eight meters deep under mud on the sea floor.
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi is confident the newly-inaugurated Jakarta-Surabaya toll road will be used by many trave…
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Thursday that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo believes that Trans-Java toll road can attract investments that will develop regions in J…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Semarang-Solo toll road on Thursday. …
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Deputy Chairman of the National Campaign Team of the Indonesia Working Coalition Moeldoko has said that incumbent President Joko &…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the officials of Ansor Youth Movement (GP Ansor) at the Merdeka Palace in Centra…
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) commemorated its 46th anniversary at Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), Kemayoran…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed National Police chief General Tito Karnavian to investigate bomb threats a…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has said that costs of rehabilitation and reconstruction due to the Sunda Strait tsunami may reach arou…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Wednesday probed former West Java Governor Ahmad "Aher" Heryawan as a wit…
Authorities are investigating suspected bombs that were found at the homes of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agu…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated new National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chairman Lieutenant General Do…
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has said that the partcipants of the upcoming 2019 simultaneous presidential and legislative e…