Crashed Lion Air's Cockpit Voice Recorder Found

Jakarta: Divers from the Navy Western Fleet Command (Koarmabar) have found the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Lion Air jet that crashed in Karawang waters in October 2018.



The CVR was found near the site of the crash this morning. The device was located eight meters deep under mud on the sea floor.

"The CVR was found at 08.48 AM Western Indonesia Time," Koarmabar's Frogmen Command (Kopaska) commander Col. Johan Wahyudi told Metro TV on Monday.The Navy started the search operation last Wednesday. As many as 70 divers were deployed during the operation."We retrieved the device on the sixth day of the operation," the navy official added.Flight JT610 crashed 13 minutes after takeoff on October 29. All 189 passengers and crew were killed in the incident.(WAH)