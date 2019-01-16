Jokowi's Coalition Urged to Improve Cooperation

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the ruling coalition to strengthen their cooperation ahead of the 2019 simmultanoes legislative and presidential elections.



"In order to win the simultaneous legislative and presidential elections, we have to stengthen our cooperation," National Campaign Team of Indonesia Working Coalition (TKN-KIK) deputy secretary Verry Surya Hendrawan told reporters on Wednesday, January 16, 2018.

President Jokowi held a closed meeting with the leaders of his coalition last night. They discussed a number of issues during the closed meeting.The first debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Candidates will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, President Jokowi has gathered support from PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. In the meantime, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto has received support from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.(WAH)