Jokowi Receives GP Ansor Officials at Merdeka Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the officials of Ansor Youth Movement (GP Ansor) at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta on Friday, January 11, 2019.



"We would discuss various issues. We would also talk about the upcoming elections," GP Ansor chairman Yaqut Cholil Qoumas told reporters before the meeting.

"Of course our members are free to choose any candidates. But we have some recommendations," the GP Ansor leader added.GP Ansor is the youth wing organization of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU). NU is the largest and most influential Islamic mass organization in Indonesia.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, the incumbent has gathered support from PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. In the meantime, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto has received support from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.(WAH)