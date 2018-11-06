At Least 5 Dead After Flash Flood in Tasikmalaya

Tasikmalaya: At least five people were killed after a flash flood in Tasikmalaya, West Java on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.



"The flash flood occured at 03:00 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB)," Tasikmalaya Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency acting head Wawan R Effendi said.

"The height of the water was around 2-3 meters," the official added.The flash flood damaged hundreds of houses in Cipatujah, Karangnunggal and Culemega districts. It also destroyed a bridge in Ciandum village.(WAH)