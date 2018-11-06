En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

At Least 5 Dead After Flash Flood in Tasikmalaya

Kristiadi    •    06 November 2018 19:59 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
At Least 5 Dead After Flash Flood in Tasikmalaya
The flash flood has destroyed hundreds of homes in three districts (Photo:Medcom.id/Kristiadi)

Tasikmalaya: At least five people were killed after a flash flood in Tasikmalaya, West Java on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

"The flash flood occured at 03:00 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB)," Tasikmalaya Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency acting head Wawan R Effendi said.

Baca juga
"The height of the water was around 2-3 meters," the official added.

The flash flood damaged hundreds of houses in Cipatujah, Karangnunggal and Culemega districts. It also destroyed a bridge in Ciandum village.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0405 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv