Jokowi Meets With KPU Leaders

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: General Election Commission (KPU) leaders met with President Joko Widodo at State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 10, 2017.



They discussed about the 2018 simultaneous regional elections. They also talked about the 2019 simultaneous legislative and presidential elections.

"We reported about the preparations," current KPU chairman Juri Ardiantoro said."We discussed about the most effective methods," he said.The parliament elected new KPU leaders last week. The government will inaugurate new KPU leaders this week."The new leadership should continue the progress," he said.(WAH)