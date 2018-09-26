En
En
Gus Dur's Wife Calls For Peaceful Elections

Arga sumantri    •    26 September 2018 15:17 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Gus Dur is still respected by many Indonesians (Photo: Medcom.id/Arga Sumantri)

Jakarta: Former President Abdurrahman Wahid's wife Sinta Nuriyah Wahid has urged all politicians to maintain peace and stability ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.

"We should hold fair, peaceful and honest elections. We should promote courteous behaviours," she told reporters on Friday.

Sinta has received several presidential and vice presidential candidates in the past few weeks. She welcomed vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin this morning.

"I was warmly welcomed. I was very grateful," Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate told reporters after the meeting.

Colloquially known as Gus Dur, Wahid served as the fourth president from 1999 to 2001. He passed away at the age of 69 in December 2009.

A grandson of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) founder, he was an influential cleric and politician in Indonesia. he was also one of the leading figures during Reformation era.

NU is the largest Islamic organization in the archipelago. It is also an influential mass organization in East Java province.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.


(WAH)

