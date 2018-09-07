En
PLN Director Summoned as Witness in Riau-I Power Plant Graft Case

Govt Wants Disabled People to Get Free Tickets to Asian Para Games

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    07 September 2018 11:49 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
PLN Director Summoned as Witness in Riau-I Power Plant Graft Case
KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned PLN Sumatra region director Wiluyo as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.

Last week, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case. In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta.

"He will be summoned as a witness for suspect JBK," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah told reporters on Friday.

According to reports, Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. In the mean time, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and state-owned electricity company PLN.

KPK has questioned PLN president director Sofyan Basir twice in the past few weeks. The anti-corruption watchdog also has gathered pieces of evidence from Sofyan's office.



(WAH)

