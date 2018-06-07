En
Turkey Hikes Interest Rate Again as Vote Looms

BNPT, Kemenag to Develop Deradicalization Program

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    07 Juni 2018 16:37 WIB
BNPT, Kemenag to Develop Deradicalization Program
BNPT head Suhardi Alius (Photo:Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta: The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) has approached the Religious Affairs Ministry (Kemenag) to develop an effective deradicalization program.

"Kemenag is an important stakeholder. It is the spearhead," said BNPT head Suhardi Alius in Jakarta on Thursday.

According to him, the ministry has human resources in every regions. In addition, it has good reations with local Islamic relations.

"Kemenag can reach remote villages. It can instruct its local staff," he added.

In mid-May, ISIS-affiiated Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) carried out a series of suicide bombing attacks at three churches and a police station in Surabaya. It killed 28 people, including 13 attackers.   

In the same month, the group carried out a sword atack at a police station in Pekanbaru. The incident killed a police officer and four attackers.

ISIS later claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in the two cities.


(WAH)

