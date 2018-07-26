Law Minister Urged to Revamp National Prison System

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has urged the Law and Human Rights Ministry to revamp the national prison system.



KPK investigators recently carried out a raid at Sukamiskin prison. They unveiled corruption at the Class-1 prison.

KPK investigators reportedly found various luxurious items inside some of the cells. The investigators also seized Rp102 million from the cells.According to reports, a number of rich corruption inmates could have two cells inside the prison. As the result, they could hide their luxury items during the raid."The ministry should hold an internal investigation. They should find the truth," said KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah at his office on Thursday.Sukamiskin prison warden has been named as a suspect in a bribe case. He was allegedly receiving money from corruption inmates.(WAH)