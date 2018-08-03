En
Burger

Most Popular

Indonesia Completes Preparation to Host Asian Games

Indonesia Completes Preparation to Host Asian Games

ASEAN Committed to Support AICHR

ASEAN Committed to Support AICHR

Indonesians Urged to Follow Hajj Rules

Indonesians Urged to Follow Hajj Rules

6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Western Southeast Maluku Regency

6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Western Southeast Maluku Regency

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Western Southeast Maluku Regency

   •    03 Agustus 2018 15:35 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Western Southeast Maluku Regency
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Tanimbar Islands in Western Southeast Maluku regency on Friday, August 3, 2018.

"There are no reports of damages or casualties yet," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

Baca juga
According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake occurred at 12:42 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). With a depth of 65 km, the epicenter was located at latitude 6.14 South and longitude 132.67 East.

The earthquake did not trigger any early warning of tsunami. The shock waves were felt for around five seconds in Kai Island.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0461 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv