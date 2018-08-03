6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Western Southeast Maluku Regency

Jakarta: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Tanimbar Islands in Western Southeast Maluku regency on Friday, August 3, 2018.



"There are no reports of damages or casualties yet," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake occurred at 12:42 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). With a depth of 65 km, the epicenter was located at latitude 6.14 South and longitude 132.67 East.The earthquake did not trigger any early warning of tsunami. The shock waves were felt for around five seconds in Kai Island.(WAH)