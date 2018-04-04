Jokowi Receives Credentials from 11 Foreign Ambassadors

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received letters of credentials from 11 extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassdors at the Freedom Palace on Wednesday morning.
"Economic partnerships with all countries are Indonesia's main prioity," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu) will cooperate with non-profit organization Justice Without Border (JWB) to protect Indo…
Indonesia will chair MIKTA dialogue group in 2018. The country will raise two main issues to other member countries.
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry will move the 10th Bali Democracy Forum (BDF X) from the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC) t…
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Chinese Vice Prime Minister Liu Yandong at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jl Medan…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Kuching, Malaysia on Wednesday, November 22, 2017.
Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Afghanistan's High Peace Council leader Mohammad Khalili at …
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Indonesian-funded hospital in Rakhine, Myanmar on Su…
Indonesian President Joko "Kokowi" Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak atttended the 12th Annual bilateral c…
President Joko "Widodo" highlighted Myanmar's Rakhine crisis during the 31st ASEAN Summit at the Philippines Interna…
US President Donald Trump will not hold a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in…
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
KPU said it would ban former prisoners in corruption cases, drug, and sexual abuse to become legislative contestants in the electi…
Six Indonesian ship crew members, held hostage by a militia group in Benghazi, Libya, were released and returned to Indonesia.&nbs…
The government has decided to form a National Industry Committee (KINAS) to be ready for the digital era brought about by the 4th …
Prosecutors have demanded a 16-year-prison term for former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto over his alleged role in…
Authorities will deploy six thousand personnel to guard the Easter holiday in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta.
President Joko "Jokowi" will unveil the Ngawi-Wilangan section of Ngawi-Kertosono toll road in Bagi, Madiun, East Java o…
Around a thousand online motorcycle taxi riders will rally in front of the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday, March 27, 2017
The Supreme Court has rejected former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's judicial review of his blasph…
PDI Perjuangan will meet with other political parties to discuss recent politicial issues.
probosutedjo, the younger half-brother of former president Soeharto, died at Cipto Mangunkusumo hospital this morning.