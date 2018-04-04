Jokowi Receives Credentials from 11 Foreign Ambassadors

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received letters of credentials from 11 extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassdors at the Freedom Palace on Wednesday morning.



"Economic partnerships with all countries are Indonesia's main prioity," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said.

"It was mentioned by the president during the one-on-one meetings," the top Indonesian diplomat added.The PDI Perjuangan politician reiterated strong economic ties between Indonesia and other counties. He also proposed more economic collaborations in bilateral, regional and global levels.The country has issued dozens of economic policy packages in the past few years. It also has established a number of strategic partnerships with its traditional trade partners. ItHere are the 11 ambassadors:1. Mohamed Ghassan Mohamed Adnan Shaikho (Bahrain)2. Kim Chang Beom (South Korea)3. Irakli Asashvili (Georgia)4. Selima Dikawakawayali Veisamasama (Fiji)5. Lyudmila Georgievna Vorobieva (Russia)6. Gary Francis Quinlan AO (Australia)7. Beata Stoczynska (Poland)8. Dorothy Samali Hyuha (Uganda)9. Ramzia Diab Ghanim (Gambia)10. Normans Penke (Latvia)11. Jeanne Guehe (Ivory Coast)(WAH)