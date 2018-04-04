En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Receives Credentials from 11 Foreign Ambassadors

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    04 April 2018 15:58 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Receives Credentials from 11 Foreign Ambassadors
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received letters of credentials from 11 extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassdors at the Freedom Palace on Wednesday morning.

"Economic partnerships with all countries are Indonesia's main prioity," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said.

Baca juga
"It was mentioned by the president during the one-on-one meetings," the top Indonesian diplomat added.

The PDI Perjuangan politician reiterated strong economic ties between Indonesia and other counties. He also proposed more economic collaborations in bilateral, regional and global levels.

The country has issued dozens of economic policy packages in the past few years. It also has established a number of strategic partnerships with its traditional trade partners. It

Here are the 11 ambassadors:

1. Mohamed Ghassan Mohamed Adnan Shaikho (Bahrain)

2. Kim Chang Beom (South Korea)

3. Irakli Asashvili (Georgia)

4. Selima Dikawakawayali Veisamasama (Fiji)

5. Lyudmila Georgievna Vorobieva (Russia)

6. Gary Francis Quinlan AO (Australia)

7. Beata Stoczynska (Poland)

8. Dorothy Samali Hyuha (Uganda)

9. Ramzia Diab Ghanim (Gambia)

10. Normans Penke (Latvia)

11. Jeanne Guehe (Ivory Coast)
 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1615 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv