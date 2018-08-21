Ma'ruf Should Step Down as MUI Chairman If Elected as VP: MUI Official

Jakarta: Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin should step down from his position if he is elected as vice president, an MUI official said Tuesday.



"If he is elected as a government leader, we have to choose a new chairman," MUI deputy chairman Zainut Tauhid told Medcom.id.

On August 9, Jokowi picked the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric as his running mate. A day later, the pair failed their candidacy for president and vice president.Before declaring their candidacy, Jokowi and Ma'ruf have secured endorsements from six parliamentary parties namely PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKB and PPP. In addition to that, they also have received supports from three non-parliamentary parties namely Perindo Party, PSI and PKP Indonesia.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)