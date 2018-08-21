Ma'ruf Should Step Down as MUI Chairman If Elected as VP: MUI Official

Jakarta: Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin should step down from his position if he is elected as vice president, an MUI official said Tuesday.
"If he is elected as a government leader, we have to choose a new chairman," MUI deputy chairman Zainut Tauhid told Medcom.id.
United Development Party (PPP) chairman on Wednesday claimed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will pick a non-politician f…
Newly-inaugurated Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Syafruddin is committed to continue programs that have been star…
The National Mandate Party (PAN) has confirmed Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Asman Abnur will resign from his po…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo may replace Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Asman Abnur after the Nationa…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
Palestine Olympic Committee chairman Jibril Mahmoud Muhammad Rajoub paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Wido…
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed nearby regions to assist mitigation activities in earthquake-devastated Lombok …
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has reminded both presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs to register their camp…
The central government has prepared a presidential instruction (Inpres) to support disaster mitigation activities in the island of…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is planning another visit to Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara after new earthquakes hit the isl…
At least 10 people were killed after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the island of Lombok throughout Sunday.
Wushu athlete Lindswell Kwok has won Indonesia's second gold medal at the Asian Games, securing 19.50 points in Women's Ta…
Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Masafumi Ishii has revelaed his country will send around a thousand athletes and officials to com…
Japan has donated Rp5 billion to help Lombok island residents impacted by recent magnitude 7.0 earthquake.