Jokowi Signs Inpres on Lombok-Quake Relief Efforts

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has signed a presidential instruction (Inpres) to boost relief efforts in earthquake-devastated Lombok island.



"We have signed the Inpres. We have started the process," said Jokowi at the Muhammadiyah Dawah Building, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

"So, the affected residents could immediately repair their houses. Furthermore, the region could also restart its economy," Jokowi added.Lombok island has experienced a series of devastating earthquakes in the past few weeks. The disaster has killed at least 515 people and injured thousands.The island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at 11.10 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.The island was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lomnbok.(WAH)