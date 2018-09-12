Survey Shows PDI Perjuangan Has Big Chance to Win Election

Jakarta: A recent survey conducted by Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI Denny JA) showed that the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-Perjuangan) is very likely to win the 2019 legislative election.



"PDI Perjuangan could win a legislative election for the second time in a row," LSI Denny JA researcher Adjie Alfaraby told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the report, PDI Perjuangan was favored by 24.8 percent of respondents. In the second place, Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party was chosen by 13.1 percent of respondents.In the meantime, 11.3 percent of respondents indicated support for Functional Groups (Golkar) Party. In addition, around 6.7 percent of respondents said they will choose the National Awakening Party (PKB)."Golkar Party could lose the top two position for the first time in Reformation era," the political researcher added.The survey interviewed as many as 1,200 respondents from August 12-19. It used a multistage random sampling method with a margin of error of plus minus 2.9 percent.(WAH)