Prabowo Gathers His Supporting Parties

Jakarta: Presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto gathered the leaders of his supporting parties at his home in South Jakarta on Friday.
"He wants to maintain relations. He also wants to hear their advice," Gerindra Party secretary general Ahmad Muzani said.
Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Ma'ruf Amin's supporting parties will establish local teams in all provinces, Golkar Pa…
Golkar Party secretary general Lodewijk Fredrich on Tuesday confirmed that businessman Erick Thohir is being considered as incumbe…
Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) has endorsed its two politicians to become the new Jakarta vice governor.
National Awakening Party (PKB) secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding has confirmed that incumbent President Joko "Jokowi"…
Tubuh membutuhkan air yang cukup.
Jenis olahraga ini tidak memerlukan alat beban, melainkan menggunakan berat badan Anda sendiri. …
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday officially appointed businessman Erick Tohar to lead his campaign tea…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited the family of former President Abdurrahman Wahid in Ciganjur, South Jakarta on Fr…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Muhammadiyah Youth head Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak at his office on Friday, September 7, 2018.
Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on Friday met with Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leaders to increase …
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has confirmed that at least 4,053 villages curren…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the organizing comittee of 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta to provide free tic…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned PLN Sumatra region director Wiluyo as a witness in a graft case related t…
President Joko "Jokowi" on Thursday visited East Java province to meet with local religious leaders.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin is scheduled to hold a meeting with a number…