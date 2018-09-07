Prabowo Gathers His Supporting Parties

Jakarta: Presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto gathered the leaders of his supporting parties at his home in South Jakarta on Friday.



"He wants to maintain relations. He also wants to hear their advice," Gerindra Party secretary general Ahmad Muzani said.

According to reports, the Gerindra Party chairman will appoint former National Armed Forces (TNI) commander Djoko Santoso as his campaign team leader. In the past few weeks, the retired general has informed the decision to his supporting coalition members."It will be Pak Djoko. It has been agreed," National Mandate Party (PAN) chairman Zulkifli Hasan said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.(WAH)