SBY-Prabowo Meeting Postponed

Jakarta: Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) on Wednesday postponed a meeting with main opposition leader Prabowo Subianto due to ill health.



"We will postpone the meeting between SBY and Prabowo," said Democratic Party vice chairman Syarief Hasan.

According to Demoratic Party officials, SBY suffered exhaustion after visiting Pacitan and Yogyakarta some time ago. He is currently on bed rest at Gatot Subroto Army Hospital in central Jakarta."Presidential medical team has advised him bed rest for a couple of days," said Demorctaic Party spokesperson Imelda Sari.Prabowo met with Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Said Aqil Siradj, PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan and PDI Perjuangan politician Puan Maharani earlier this week. The Gerindra Party chairman is still considering a number of names as his vice presidential pick.Indonesia will hold the simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates next month.(WAH)