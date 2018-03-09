BKIPM to Establish Forum to Increase Southeast Sulawesi Fishery Exports

Kendari: Southeast Sulawesi Fish Quarantine Agency and Quality Control (BKIPM) has planned to set up a forum to increase the province's fishery exports.



"With the establishment of this forum, we hope the challenges and problems related to Southeast Sulawesi's fishery exports would be reduced," BKIPM Chief Amdali Adhitama remarked here on Friday.



According to Adhitama, the forum will involve all stakeholders in the province, including the local Trade and Industry Office, Customs and Excise, Maritime and Fisheries Service, and fishery entrepreneurs.



"The forum will hold discussions when obstacles are faced in increasing the exports of fishery commodities," he noted.



The outcome of the discussion is expected to be presented to the Government of Southeast Sulawesi to formulate a policy that can increase the frequency of exports of the province.



He said the current frequency of the commodities' exports in Southeast Sulawesi is still low.



"The low frequency of exports of fishery commodities is due to the lack of public understanding of the export process," Adhitama remarked.



He added that the forum, set up to increase fishery exports, will also be able to offer solutions to increase export-related knowledge of the community or fishermen. (Antara)

(FJR)