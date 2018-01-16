En
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    16 Januari 2018 12:35 WIB
Jokowi to Lead Cabinet Meeting on Citarum River
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo (Photo: Medcom.id/Jaenal Mutakin)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will lead a limited cabinet meeting on the Citarum River normalization project in Bandung, West Java on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

The river is one of the largest rivers in Java Island. It is also one of the most polluted rivers in the whole world.

The central government will start the normalization project this month. It will gradually improve the environmental condition of the river system.

Before joining the limited cabinet meeting, Jokowi will visit the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium. He will kick off the President Cup football tournament.

Earlier today, Jokowi visited Banjar city and Ciamis regency. He distributed welfare cards and land certificates.


(WAH)

