Police Identify Three Dead Terror Suspects as West Java Residents

Arga sumantri    •    23 Desember 2016 19:39 WIB
terrorism
En National (En)
Illustration

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The police have identified three dead terror suspects from a raid in South Tangerang.

They are Helmi (29), Irwan (29) and Omen (32).  All of them are from West Java.

Helmi and Irwan are Tasikmalaya residents. Omen is a Bandung resident.

"Both Helmi and Irwan are from Mangkubumi district," National Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Martinus Sitompul said on Friday (12/23).

Police raided a house in South Tangerang on Wednesday (12/21). They killed three terror suspects at the house.

The terror group planned bomb attacks during Christmas and New Year holidays. They targeted public spaces and police officials.


(WAH)

