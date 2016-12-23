Police Identify Three Dead Terror Suspects as West Java Residents

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The police have identified three dead terror suspects from a raid in South Tangerang.



They are Helmi (29), Irwan (29) and Omen (32). All of them are from West Java.

Helmi and Irwan are Tasikmalaya residents. Omen is a Bandung resident."Both Helmi and Irwan are from Mangkubumi district," National Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Martinus Sitompul said on Friday (12/23).Police raided a house in South Tangerang on Wednesday (12/21). They killed three terror suspects at the house.The terror group planned bomb attacks during Christmas and New Year holidays. They targeted public spaces and police officials.(WAH)