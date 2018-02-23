En
Burger
PDI Perjuangan Declares Support for Jokowi in 2019 Election

   •    23 Februari 2018 18:50 WIB
Presient Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and PDI Perjuangan chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri. (Phtoto: Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung's twiiter account)

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan has declared its support to Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as a candidate in the 2019 presidential election.

The decision was taken by PDIP chairwowan Megawati Soekarnoputri during the 3rd PDIP National Work Meeting. It was confirmed by PDI Perjuangan's official twitter account shortly afterward.

"PDI Perjuangan leader has officially used her prerogative right to nominate Joko Wiodo as a prediential candidate for the 2019-2024 period," it said.

The incumbent president has become a PDI Perjuangan member since his early political career. The former Jakarta governor has yet to pick a running mate for the upcoming presidential election.


(WAH)

