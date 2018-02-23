PDI Perjuangan Declares Support for Jokowi in 2019 Election

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan has declared its support to Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as a candidate in the 2019 presidential election.
The decision was taken by PDIP chairwowan Megawati Soekarnoputri during the 3rd PDIP National Work Meeting. It was confirmed by PDI Perjuangan's official twitter account shortly afterward.
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo is scheduled to visit Afghanistan to conclude a 7-day South Asia tour.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo strongly believes ASEAN and India can be the main growth engines in the Indo-Pacific regi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo discussed a wide range of bilateral issues during a state visit to Sri Lanka on January 2…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has kicked off a seven-day trip to the South Asia region.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received United States Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis at Freedom Palace in Ce…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the National Armed Forces (TNI)-National Police (Polri) leaders meeting in Cilangk…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a cash for work program in Kersanegara, Tasikmalaya, West Java on Tuesday, Janu…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will lead a limited cabinet meeting on the Citarum River normalization project in Bandung…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo joined the 12th Jam'iyyah Ahlith Thoriqoh Mu'tabaroh An Nahdliyah (Jatman) Congre…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged all regional election participants to avoid any unethical campaign strategies.
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning Sofyan Djalil to issue at least&…
A landslise hit Pasir Panjang village in Brebes regency on Thursday morning, killing at least five people.
Dozens are missing after a landslide in Pasirpanjang village in Salem, Brebes, Central Java on Thursday, February 22, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has revealed the Citarum River revitalization project will take at least seven years to c…
Four provinces have announced states of emergency over land and forest fires. They are South Sumatra, Riau, West Kalimantan and Ce…
Indonesian authorities on Tuesday stopped a Singaporean vessel that smuggled 1.6 million tons of methamphetamine.
Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly has revealed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is still studying the revised Le…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 17 new ambasssadors on Tuesday morning. He led the inauguration ceremony at t…
As many as eight districts were covered in volcanic ash after the powerful eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano in North Sumatra pro…
The Supreme Court has confirmed that former Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama recently filed a judicial rev…