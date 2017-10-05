Jokowi's Approval Rating Remains High: SMRC

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's approval rating has reached 68 percent less than two years from the next presidential election due to aggresive infrastrcuture development, according to a new public opinion poll from the Saiful Mujani Reseach and Consulting (SMRC).



"It has reached 68 percent in September 2017. It has remained stable since June 2016," said SMRC director Djayadi Hanan in Central Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.

"Jokowi has built a number of highways outside Java island. Jokowi has recorded better approval rating than former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono," he added.The political reseach and consulting company interviewed 1,330 respondents on September 3-10. The public opinion poll used face-to-face interview method with margin of error of 3.1 percent.The next presidential election will be held in April 2019. The registration will be opened at the end of 2018.(WAH)