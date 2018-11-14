En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Brimob Should Stay Alert Ahead of Elections: Police Chief

Sunnaholomi Halakrispen    •    14 November 2018 20:13 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
Brimob Should Stay Alert Ahead of Elections: Police Chief
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian (Photo:Medcom/Ilham Wibowo)

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has urged Mobile Brigade Corps to stay vigilant ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.

"We would guard many politicial activities. We should monitor all threat potentials," the former Jakarta Police head told reporters on Wednesday.

Baca juga
Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

Brimob is the special operations and paramilitary unit within the National Police force. It is also the oldest unit within the law enforcement agency.

"The Mobile Brigade Corps must stay vigilant. You should be ready," he added.

"If you are needed, You should be able to act quickly," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0841 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv