Brimob Should Stay Alert Ahead of Elections: Police Chief

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has urged Mobile Brigade Corps to stay vigilant ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.



"We would guard many politicial activities. We should monitor all threat potentials," the former Jakarta Police head told reporters on Wednesday.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.Brimob is the special operations and paramilitary unit within the National Police force. It is also the oldest unit within the law enforcement agency."The Mobile Brigade Corps must stay vigilant. You should be ready," he added."If you are needed, You should be able to act quickly," he added.(WAH)