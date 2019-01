Jakarta: The National Campaign Team of Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno has said that presidential candidate pairs should directly explain their campaign platforms.



"So people could understand their campaign platforms before watching the presidential debates," PKS politician Hidayat Nur Wahid told reporters on Wednesday.

The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. The event will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.On January 9, the General Elections Commission (KPU) will ask the candidates to explain their campaign platforms. However, the agency has hinted that the candidates could be represented by their campaign team members."Candidates should fully understand their campaign platforms. They should not be represented by their campaign team members," he said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin were endorsed by PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. The challengers were endorsed by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.(WAH)