Jokowi Attends 65th Anniversary of UKI

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 65th anniversary of the Indonesian Christian University (UKI) in East Jakarta on Monday.



In his speech, he urged Indonesian youth to maintain the unity of the nation. He also asked the students to learn about the friendship between Johanes Leimena and Mohammad Natsir.

"They were from different politicial parties. They were from Masyumi party and Indonesian Christian Party," Cabinet Secretary's official website quoted Jokowi as saying."But they were close friends. They were both visionaries," Jokowi said.The university was established by the Indonesian christian community in 1953. The anniversary was also attended by a number of high-ranking officials including Research and Higher Education Minister M. Nasir.(WAH)