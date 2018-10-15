Jokowi Attends 65th Anniversary of UKI

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 65th anniversary of the Indonesian Christian University (UKI) in East Jakarta on Monday.
In his speech, he urged Indonesian youth to maintain the unity of the nation. He also asked the students to learn about the friendship between Johanes Leimena and Mohammad Natsir.
