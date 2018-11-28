En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Dheri Agriesta    •    28 November 2018 19:22 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
MA Could Suspend Nabbed South Jakarta Court Officials: Spokesman
Supreme Court (MA) spokesperson Suhadi (Photo:MI/Immanuel Antonius)

Jakarta: The Supreme Court (MA) spokesperson Suhadi has said the MA leadership could suspend South Jakarta District Court judges and clerks who were nabbed by Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators last night.

"If they were named as suspects, they would be suspended temporarily," the MA official said here on Wednesday.

The South Jakarta District Court officials were nabbed in a sting operation in Jakarta. They were then brought to the KPK head office for further questioning.

"We nabbed at least six people," KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo told reporters earlier today.

The anti-corruption watch is planning a press conference in the near future. It has 24 hours to determine the legal status of the detainees.



(WAH)

