Death Toll from Sunda Strait Tsunami Reaches 281

Jakarta: At least 281 people were killed by tsunami waves that smashed coastal areas around the Sunda Strait last Saturday night.



"1,016 people were injured, 57 people were missing and 11,687 people were forced to flee their homes," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement on Monday.

"The death toll may continue to rise," Sutopo said.In Pandeglang, at least 207 people died, 755 people were injured and 7 people were missing. In Serang, at least 12 people died, 30 people were injured and 28 people were missing."Coastal areas in Pandeglang regency are the areas with the highest number of victims and damage compared to other regions," Sutopo said.In South Lampung, at least 60 people died, 230 people were injured and 22 people were missing. In Pesawaran District, at least 1 person died, another was injured and 231 people were displaced."In Tanggamus regency, at least 1 person died, 4 houses were severely damaged, and 70 boats were damaged," Sutopo said.(WAH)