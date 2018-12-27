Jokowi Receives UI Rector

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received University of Indonesia (UI) Rector Muhammad Anis at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on Thursday, December 27, 2018.



Muhammad reported that the public university has completed the construction of UI hospital. He asked the former Jakarta governor to attend the planned inauguration ceremony.

"It is classified as a Type-B hospital. It is designed to be a teaching hospital," Muhammad told reporters after the meeting."The hospital can accomodate as many as 300 beds. The building can survive strong earthquakes," Muhammad said.UI is considered as one of the most prestigious universities in Indonesia. It is located in Depok, West Java and Salemba, Jakarta."We are planning to hold the ceremony in January but we are still waiting for President Jokowi's schedule," Muhammad said.(WAH)