Jokowi Receives UI Rector

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received University of Indonesia (UI) Rector Muhammad Anis at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta on Thursday, December 27, 2018.
Muhammad reported that the public university has completed the construction of UI hospital. He asked the former Jakarta governor to attend the planned inauguration ceremony.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo believes that Trans-Java toll road can attract investments that will develop regions in J…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated KH Hasyim Azhari Indonesian Islamic Museum at Tebu Ireng Islamic boarding sch…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo reiterated the importance of national unity when visiting Darul Ulum Islamic boarding sch…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to visit a number of Islamic boarding schools during his trip to Jombang regency o…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono has stated that the government will rebuild houses that were badly dam…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian revealed Thursday that the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) has caught a…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has said that West Java province is one of the regions that are prone to electoral co…
Confederation of All Indonesian Workers' Union (KSPSI) chairman Jusuf Rizal has confirmed that the trade union will support in…
The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) raised the alert status of Anak Krakatau volcano to the second h…
Jakarta regional secretary Saefullah has revealed that the provincial government may prohibit the use of plastic bags in the…
The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has stated that the construction of Ciawi and Sukamahi Dams in Bogor regency could be…
National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has stated that Jakarta bay is safe from a potential …
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has confirmed that the first 2019 presidential election debate will be broadcast by state t…