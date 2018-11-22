En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Attends Mawlid Event in Central Java

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    22 November 2018 21:59 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Attends Mawlid Event in Central Java
GP Ansor is the youth organization of Nahdlatul Ulama (Photo: Medcom.id/Yogi)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended a Mawlid event at Kajen Square, Pekalongan, Central Java on Thursday, November 22, 2018.

The event was organized by the central executive board of Ansor Youth Movement (GP Ansor). It was attended by thousands of GP Ansor members. 

Baca juga
GP Ansor is the youth organization of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU). NU is the largest Islamic organization in the archipelago.

Jokowi and Firt Lady Iriana visited Setono market earlier today. They greeted batik sellers and visitors at the traditional market.

"I bought two batik shirts for our grand children," the first lady told reporters during the visit.

The PDI Perjuangan politician was accompanied by Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and other local officials. He was guarded by members of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0945 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv