Jokowi Attends Mawlid Event in Central Java

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended a Mawlid event at Kajen Square, Pekalongan, Central Java on Thursday, November 22, 2018.



The event was organized by the central executive board of Ansor Youth Movement (GP Ansor). It was attended by thousands of GP Ansor members.

GP Ansor is the youth organization of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU). NU is the largest Islamic organization in the archipelago.Jokowi and Firt Lady Iriana visited Setono market earlier today. They greeted batik sellers and visitors at the traditional market."I bought two batik shirts for our grand children," the first lady told reporters during the visit.The PDI Perjuangan politician was accompanied by Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and other local officials. He was guarded by members of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres).(WAH)