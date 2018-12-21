En
En
Govt Urges People to Use Jakarta-Surabaya Toll Road

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    21 Desember 2018 16:59 WIB
transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi (Photo:Medcom.id/Sonya)

Jakarta: Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi is confident the newly-inaugurated Jakarta-Surabaya toll road will be used by many travelers during Christmad and New Year holidays.

"We have predicted that the traffic will increase by 15 percent," Budi told reporters on Friday.

This year, Trans-Java toll road project is expected to connect Merak, Banten and Surabaya, East Java. In 2019, the central government will expand the network to Banyuwangi, East Java.

The Trans-Java toll road will cover all provinces in Java island. The total length of the toll road is estimated to reach around 1,167 kilometers.

"We have published a culinary tourism map that can be easily used by travelers," Budi said.

"I think they should try Nasi Jamblang in Cirebon," he joked.


(WAH)

