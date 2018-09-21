En
Indonesia Will Post 0.04% Deflation in September: BI

KPU to Hold Drawing of Ballot Numbers

Darmin Believes OSS Could Attract More Investments

Dedi Mulyadi to Lead West Java Chapter of Jokowi's Coalition

Dedi Mulyadi to Lead West Java Chapter of Jokowi's Coalition

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    21 September 2018 16:59 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan politician Abdy Yuhana on Friday revealed former Purwakarta regent Dedi Mulyadi will lead the West Java chapter of the Indonesian Work Coalition.

"Dedi Mulyadi will be the leader. I will be the secretary," Abdy said.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's supporting parties officially launched the Indonesian Work Coalition in early August. The parties also established local campaign teams in almost all regions.

Around seven months before the election, the incumbent has gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. In the meantime, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.


