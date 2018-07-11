En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi Instructs Police to Eradicate Corruption

Jokowi Instructs Police to Eradicate Corruption

TGB Shortlisted as Jokowi's Running Mate: PDIP

TGB Shortlisted as Jokowi's Running Mate: PDIP

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

TGB Shortlisted as Jokowi's Running Mate: PDIP

Arga sumantri    •    11 Juli 2018 12:37 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
TGB Shortlisted as Jokowi's Running Mate: PDIP
West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Zainul Majdi (Photo:MI/Pius Erlangga)

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan vice secretary general Ahmad Basarah on Monday revealed West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Zainul Majdi (TGB) is being considered by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as the latter's running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

"TGB is one of the strong candidates. He has been shortlisted for further assesments," the PDI Perjuangan politician said.

Baca juga
"Politics is dynamic. It still can change," he added.

Vice President Jusuf Kalla cannot run as vice presidential candidate next year. The Golkar Party politician has served as vice president twice, once during former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's first term and now with Jokowi.

The 2017 Elections Law clearly prohibits a president and vice president from seeking a third term in office. The Constitutional Court recently rejected a judicial review against the regulation.

"It is a smooth selection process. President Jokowi will pick the best person," he added.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0431 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv