TGB Shortlisted as Jokowi's Running Mate: PDIP

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan vice secretary general Ahmad Basarah on Monday revealed West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Zainul Majdi (TGB) is being considered by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as the latter's running mate in the 2019 presidential election.



"TGB is one of the strong candidates. He has been shortlisted for further assesments," the PDI Perjuangan politician said.

"Politics is dynamic. It still can change," he added.Vice President Jusuf Kalla cannot run as vice presidential candidate next year. The Golkar Party politician has served as vice president twice, once during former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's first term and now with Jokowi.The 2017 Elections Law clearly prohibits a president and vice president from seeking a third term in office. The Constitutional Court recently rejected a judicial review against the regulation."It is a smooth selection process. President Jokowi will pick the best person," he added.(WAH)