Jokowi Will Pick New Bulog CEO Soon: Minister

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold a final assessment meeting to pick the new State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director.
"We will hold the meeting in the near future," said State Secretary Minister Pratikno in the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday morning.
The House of Representatives Commission XI has summoned Bank Indonesia governor candidate Perry Warjiyo to participate in a fit an…
The House of Represntatives Commission XI has held fit and proper tests to assess three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candi…
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit PT Samick Indonesia in Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
Bank Indonesia maintained its 7 day reverse repo rate at 4.25 percent in the Board of Governors' Meeting this week.
This precautionary step following a widespread surge in cases of ATM skimming.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has announced President Joko "Jokowi" widodo may launch the O…
The Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Economic affairs has revealed that the country's economy may reach below 5.01 percent …
The Indonesian government is confident that Indian investors are interested in the country's infrastructure projects.
The Indonesian Life Insurance Association (AAJI) announced the national life insurance industry recorded a total income of Rp254,2…
Indonesia has recorded a trade defict for the third consecutive month in February 2017.
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police leaders to anticipate the upcoming May Day protest…
Former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after being found guilty of corruptio…
Presidential Special Envoy on Interfaith and Inter-Civilization Dialogue Din Syamsuddin has annnounced the Wasatiyyah Summit will …
The National Police will deploy the Mobile Brigade Corps to secure the 2018 Asian Games.
Thousands of online motorcycle taxi drivers carried out a massive rally in front of the Parliament Complex in Central Jakarta on M…
A man was killed after a helicopter crash at an industrial area in Bohodapi, Morowali, Central Sulawesi on Friday, April 20, 2018.
As many as 112 people have died from alcohol poisoning after drinking bootleg liquor, National Police deputy chief Comr. Gen. Syaf…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed national and local officials to implement the online single submission sys…
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged religious leaders to prevent horizontal conflicts ahead of upcoming el…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the Kertajati International Airport project in Majalengka, West Java on Tuesday…