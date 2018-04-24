Jokowi Will Pick New Bulog CEO Soon: Minister

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold a final assessment meeting to pick the new State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director.



"We will hold the meeting in the near future," said State Secretary Minister Pratikno in the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday morning.

Budi Waseso reportedly will become the new Bulog leader. The retired police general previously served as the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) head."We have yet to make decision. We have yet to hold the meeting," the minister clarified.The current Bulog president director Djarot Kusumayakti has led the state-owned food logistics company since 2015. The former Bank Rakyat Indonesia banker has implemented various food security policies during his reign.(WAH)