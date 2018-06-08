BPIP head Yudi Latif Resigns

Jakarta: The Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) head Yudi Latif has resigned from his poisition after leading the agency for only a year.
""He cannot continue his job due to family reasons," said presidential spokesperson Johan Budi in Jakarta on Friday.
probosutedjo, the younger half-brother of former president Soeharto, died at Cipto Mangunkusumo hospital this morning.
The Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) and Facebook will counter online hoaxes ahead of the 2018 simultaneous regional electio…
The House of Representatives will inaugurate PDI Perjuangan lawmaker Utut Adianto as its new deputy speaker this afternoon.
Gerindra Party will support its chairman Prabowo subianto to run in the 2019 presidential race.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Hal yang perlu diperhatikan saat menjalankan puasa bagi penyandang diabetes adalah risiko peningkata…
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) has approached the Religious Affairs Ministry (Kemenag) to develop an effective deradi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday visited Semarang, Central Java to inaugurate the new terminal of Ahmad Yani I…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo started his working visit to West Java province on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has launched the 2018 Ketupat Operation to guard the Eid al-Fitr mass exodus.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the groundbreaking ceremony of Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in …
The Police Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) arrested a suspected terrorist in Gondangrejo, Karanganyar, Central Java …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the public to combat online hoaxes ahead upcoming elections.
Indonesia and India has agreed connectivity and infrastructure cooperation to develop Sabang and Andaman islands.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Freedom Palace in Central …