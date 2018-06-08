BPIP head Yudi Latif Resigns

Jakarta: The Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) head Yudi Latif has resigned from his poisition after leading the agency for only a year.



""He cannot continue his job due to family reasons," said presidential spokesperson Johan Budi in Jakarta on Friday.

"The president has not read the resignation letter yet," he added.On his official Facebook account, Latif said that BPIP is in need of new leaders. In addition, the moderate Muslim scholar revealed that the newly-established agency is hindered by various obstacles."We only achieved a little in the past year. This agency only spent Rp7 billion last year," he said in a written statement on his official Facebook account."Our budget arrived in early November. The budget year ended on December 15," he added.(WAH)