Police Officials Instructed to Secure 2018 Asian Games

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police offices to prevent any security risks ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
"It is an important agenda for the country," said the former Jakarta Metro Police chief at the National Police head office on Thursday afternoon.
The National Police will launch the Mantap Praja operation to secure the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.
Indonesian authorities on Tuesday stopped a Singaporean vessel that smuggled 1.6 million tons of methamphetamine.
The National Police (Polri) Chief General Tito Karnavian storngly believes all law enforcement agencies can protect the 2018 simul…
The National Police recorded as many as 5,061 cyber crime cases in 2017, an increase of 2.64 percent compare to 2016.
Law enforcement agencies will prepare counterterrorism measures to secure New Year celebrations.
Law enforcement agencies have implemented security measures to secure Christmas Eve masses in all across Indonesia.
The National Police has confirmed that related agencies will cooperate with church officials to secure Christmas masses.
Indonesian authorities will deploy as many as 240 thousand personnel to secure Christmas and End of Year holidays.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian will prepare security measures to protect Christmas and end-of-year celebrations.&nbs…
Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Brunei's Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah at the Bogor Palace in Bogor…
Indonesia is interested to host the much-anticipated summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader K…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged State Logistics Agency (Bulog) President Director Budi "Buwas" Waseso…
Authorities have predicted around 25-30 thousand workers will join a May Day rally that will take place in front of the State Pala…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday traveled to Singapore to attend the 32nd ASEAN Summit.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla is confident all Asian Games venues can be completed on scehedule.
Authorities are still investigating the recent fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor at the Pre…
The death toll from a fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency has jumped to 18, police said Wednesday
President Joko "Widodo" Widodo has admitted he recently met with 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA 212) leaders.