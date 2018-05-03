Police Officials Instructed to Secure 2018 Asian Games

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police offices to prevent any security risks ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.



"It is an important agenda for the country," said the former Jakarta Metro Police chief at the National Police head office on Thursday afternoon.

The multi-sport event will take place from August-September in Jakarta and Palembang. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.The quadrennial event will be attended by as many as 15 thousand athletes from 45 Asian countries. It will be supported by sport venues in West Java and Bantenn provinces."We should anticipate any violence threats especially horizonal conflicts," he added.Indonesia will hold another simultaneous regional elections in June. The country will also host the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting in October.(WAH)