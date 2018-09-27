En
Jokowi to Attend PWI Congress in Solo

Jokowi to Attend PWI Congress in Solo

Jokowi Visits Training Camps of Indonesian Para-Athletes

Jokowi Visits Training Camps of Indonesian Para-Athletes

Fadli Zon Says PKS Will Get Jakarta Vice Governor Position

Fadli Zon Says PKS Will Get Jakarta Vice Governor Position

Fadli Zon Says PKS Will Get Jakarta Vice Governor Position

Putri Rosmala    •    27 September 2018 15:05 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Fadli Zon Says PKS Will Get Jakarta Vice Governor Position
Gerindra Party deputy chairman Fadli Zon (Photo:Ant)

Jakarta: Gerindra Party vice chairman Fadli Zon on Thursday said that a PKS politician will fill the Jakarta deputy governor position.

"It has been decided. It has been agreed," the House of Representatives deputy speaker said.

"We will follow the agreement between the two parties. We will give the position to PKS," the lawmaker added.

Previous Jakarta vice governor Sandiaga resigned from his position after he was picked as Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the 2019 presidential election. He read his resignation letter in front of Jakarta Legislative Council members last month.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.



(WAH)

