KPK to Once Again Question PLN Boss as Witness

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to once again summon PLN president director Sofyan Basir as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.



"We will inform the exact schedule in the near future," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited CEO Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation. Last week, KPK officials named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect.Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. On the other hand, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and state-owned electricity company PLN.Eni accepted Rp4 billion between November-Desember 2017. She then accepted the remaining bribe money in March 2018."He will be summoned as a witness for suspect IM," the KPK official added.(WAH)