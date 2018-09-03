Jokowi Inspects Construction of Earthquake-Proof Houses in Lombok

Lombok: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the Lombok Reconstruction readiness rally at the Gunung Sari footbal field in Gunung Sari, West Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on Monday, September 3, 2018.



The former Jakarta governor then inspected the construction of earthquake-proof homes in West Lombok regency. The media-savvy politician also checked he rebuilding of schools and hospitals in Mataram city.

"I will continue to monitor the progress. West Nusa Tenggara should be able to revive its economy," he said.A series of powerful earthquakes struck the holiday island in the past few weeks. The disaster killed more than 500 people and injured thousands.The government has prepared various measures to accelerate rehabilitation and reconstruction activities. It has issued a presidential instruction (Inpres) to support related ministries and government agencies.(WAH)