PLN Boss Summoned as Witness in Riau-1 Power Plant Case

Jakarta: State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir was summoned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday. He was questioned as a witness in the Riau 1 power plant graft case.



"KPK investigators wants to know the role of PLN in the Riau-1 power plant project," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

KPK investigators recently arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and influential businessman Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo during sting operations in the city of Jakarta. They then named the two people as suspects in the graft case.According to reports, Eni allegedly received Rp4.8 billion from the Blackgold Natural Resouces Limited owner. In return, she ensured the power plant project runs smooth.Not long afterwards, KPK investigators seized some documents from Sofyan Basir's house and office. He is believed to have a lot of information regarding the $900 million energy infrastructure project."KPK investigators earlier carried out raids in his house and office," the KPK spokesperson added.(WAH)