En
Burger

Most Popular

PLN Boss Summoned as Witness in Riau-1 Power Plant Case

PLN Boss Summoned as Witness in Riau-1 Power Plant Case

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

PLN Boss Summoned as Witness in Riau-1 Power Plant Case

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    20 Juli 2018 11:45 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
PLN Boss Summoned as Witness in Riau-1 Power Plant Case
PLN president director Sofyan Basir (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir was summoned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday. He was questioned as a witness in the Riau 1 power plant graft case.

"KPK investigators wants to know the role of PLN in the Riau-1 power plant project," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

Baca juga
KPK investigators recently arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and influential businessman Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo during sting operations in the city of Jakarta. They then named the two people as suspects in the graft case. 

According to reports, Eni allegedly received Rp4.8 billion from the Blackgold Natural Resouces Limited owner. In return, she ensured the power plant project runs smooth.

Not long afterwards, KPK investigators seized some documents from Sofyan Basir's house and office. He is believed to have a lot of information regarding the $900 million energy infrastructure project.

"KPK investigators earlier carried out raids in his house and office," the KPK spokesperson added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0545 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv