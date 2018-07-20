PLN Boss Summoned as Witness in Riau-1 Power Plant Case

Jakarta: State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir was summoned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday. He was questioned as a witness in the Riau 1 power plant graft case.
"KPK investigators wants to know the role of PLN in the Riau-1 power plant project," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.
