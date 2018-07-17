En
Prabowo Consult NU Leader over Potential Running Mate Candidates

KPU Prepares the Last Day of Legislative Candidate Registration

Siti Yona Hukmana    •    17 Juli 2018 13:07 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
KPU Prepares the Last Day of Legislative Candidate Registration
KPU head Arief Budiman (Photo:Medcom/Siti Yona Hukmana)

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) is ready to receive the representatives of 15 political parties in the last day of the legislative candidate registration, KPU head Arief Budiman said Tuesday.

"We have prepared 16 teams to accomodate 16 political parties," he told reporters.

KPU has opened the registration period since July 4. The agency will close the registration period in the midnight.

"We will reject any application submitted after 00:00 AM," he said.

According to him, national political parties could submit up to 575 legislative candidates. The political parties could compete in 80 electoral districts.

"That is the maximum quota. The total number of seats in the House of Representatives is 575," he explained.


(WAH)

