Death Toll in Jember Boat Sinking Rises to 6

Jakarta: Another body was found after a fishing boat sank near Plawangan Puger beach, Jember, East Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018, bringing the death toll from the incident to 6.
"The incident occurred at around 08:15 AM on Thursday, July 19, 2018," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugoro said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.
As many as 39 fishing boats were burned in a huge fire at Benoa Port, Denpasar, Bali on Monday, July 9, 2018.
The number of casualties from the sinking of KM Lestari Maju ferry has risen to 36, authorities announced Wednesday.
At least 12 people were killed after KM Lestari Maju ferry sank off the coast of Selayar Islands regency in South Sulawesi provinc…
A ferry sank off Selayar Islands Regency in South Sulawesi province on Tuesday, July 3, 2017.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
A 5.8 magnitude quake shook Malang, East Java at around 07:23 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
The National Police has investigated as many as 27 cases of fake news since the beginning of 2018.
Police are still hunting unknown perpetrators who threw two molotov cocktails at the house of PKS politician Mardani Ali Sera.
At least five people were killed after a fishing boat sank near Puger, Jember, East Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
The South Sumatra Police has confirmed the Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) recently arrested seven suspected terorri…
The government has prepared a number of economic measures to anticipate the looming trade wars between the United States and other…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday summoned Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham as witness in the Riau-1 pow…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Thursday visited former president and Democratic Party …
An online motorcyle taxi union is planning a massive rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games.