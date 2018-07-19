Death Toll in Jember Boat Sinking Rises to 6

Jakarta: Another body was found after a fishing boat sank near Plawangan Puger beach, Jember, East Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018, bringing the death toll from the incident to 6.



"The incident occurred at around 08:15 AM on Thursday, July 19, 2018," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugoro said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

Joko Berek fishing boat was hit by high waves during the return journey. It was captained by the boatowner named Dirman."Eight crew are alive. seven are still missing," the BNPB official added.Authorities have deployed its personnel to find the missing persons. They also have urged fishermen to postpone their activities."There are high waves across the southern coast of Java. It is recommended to monitor weather information from BMKG," he added.(WAH)